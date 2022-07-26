Numerous American livestock buried and thrown at landfill in Kansas.

After a June heatwave killed hundreds of cows, top U.S. cattle feeding businesses sent 1,000-pound carcasses to a Kansas landfill, where they were flattened by loader machines and mingled with rubbish, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

According to a feeding firm, other livestock were buried in unlined graves.

Both are unusual approaches to body disposal. However, the unusually high temperatures and humidity caused such a large number of cow deaths that factories that typically turn animal corpses into pet food and fertiliser products were overrun, forcing the state government and cattle feeders to adopt emergency steps.

The third-largest cattle-producing state in the U.S., Kansas, began to advocate for changes in the meat business as a result of the widespread mortality and accompanying rush to dispose of decomposing remains.

This summer, Kansas will likely have additional high temperatures that might stress and possibly kill cattle, adding to the multiple issues brought on by increasingly extreme weather connected to climate change.

The Seward County Landfill in Liberal, Kansas, has been approved by the state to accept carcasses for disposal; however, the landfill’s director noted that state officials are now examining solutions to lessen the likelihood of unpleasant odours and other issues if more deaths occur.