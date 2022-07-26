PM Modi, other leaders honour war veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Top public leaders paid tribute to the Kargil war martyrs and heroes on Twitter today, July 26, as the country celebrates Vijay Diwas. Narendra Modi, the prime minister, said: ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who have proved their valor in the defense of the motherland. Jai Hind!’

‘On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history,’ the defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

‘Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the indomitable courage and valour of the Indian Armed Forces. Today is a day to be proud as well as to honour and remember the valour of our soldiers. With their bravery, I salute the soldiers who raised the tricolour again after driving out the enemies from Kargil,’ stated Home Minister Amit Shah.

‘On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the bravery, courage and sacrifice of all the brave soldiers of the country. We are proud of our brave army and our brave soldiers. Wishing everyone a very Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas. Jai Hind,’ stated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Hindi.

Army personnel will commemorate the courage and sacrifices of the soldiers on Tuesday at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh. The event is expected to draw engaged and retired soldiers, veterans of the Kargil War, and the surviving family of fallen heroes.

Rajnath Singh went to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to take part in the memorial ceremony for Kargil Vijay Diwas in Jammu.