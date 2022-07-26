Road connecting Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 of this airport will be closed for 3 weeks

New Delhi: The International Airports of Authority of India announced that vehicular movement will be restricted from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for next three weeks. The restriction is announced due to the ongoing upgradation work.

‘Traffic movement on the carriageway connecting Terminal 3 to terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport, through the underpass, will remain suspended for three weeks,’ an official said. The carriageway connecting T1 to T3 will remain open for the movement of the traffic coming from terminal T1.

Passengers travelling from T3 to T1 can take the national highway (NH 48 or NH 8) to reach T1 via the Radisson roundabout.