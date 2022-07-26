Security concerns arise as the Pope takes a wheelchair detour

When he instructed a Vatican assistant to push his wheelchair close to people waiting outside a church on Monday rather than heading to his car as planned, Pope Francis had some fun and made Canadian security nervous.

Francis had just returned from Maskwacis, where he delivered a historic apology for the Catholic Church’s part in the notorious residential school system in Canada. He had also just visited the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, the state’s capital.

As he walked out of the tiny chapel, he noticed that many people were crammed behind temporary wire fencing since they were unable to enter.

He instructed his assistant to manoeuvre his wheelchair close to some fencing and between the automobiles of an approaching police procession.

Francis, 85, occasionally uses a wheelchair during the visit due to a knee issue.

When moving the wheelchair from the sidewalk to the street at one point, his assistant had to lower it backward, positioning the white-robed pope and it at a 45-degree angle with their heads pointing above.