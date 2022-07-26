Side effects of having tea on empty stomach every morning

You may have heard that drinking tea with breakfast is beneficial to your health. However, you should be aware that consuming tea on an empty stomach might have certain negative effects. According to Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist, tea should be consumed with meals since it might cause indigestion and heartburn.

The following are potential negative consequences of drinking tea first thing in the morning:

Sleeplessness

It may result from abrupt fluctuations in body temperature brought on by sweating after exercise or while taking medications that must be taken before bed at night.

Headache

It could be brought on by excessive sweating that results in dehydration or too much physical activity during the day. This may be avoided by hydrating well before bed and taking your prescription at night rather than during the day.

Bloating and gas

Bloating or the production of gas in your digestive tract is another negative side effect of drinking tea first thing in the morning. Drinking hot drinks before eating allows your stomach to expand, creating space for the meal. This process raises the pressure in your digestive tract, which results in gas or bloating.

Dizziness

Dizziness is a known side effect of caffeine. Dehydration may be the cause, or it may be related to other factors.

Irregular Heartbeat

Some people have been reported to have arrhythmia, which is an increase in cardiac rate caused by caffeine. This irregular heartbeat can cause anxiety and panic episodes.