Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. The losses in the technology, consumer, automobile and pharma shares weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex plunged 498 points or 0.89% to close at 55,268. NSE Nifty moved 147 points or 0.88% lower to settle at 16,484. Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.25% lower and small-cap shed 1.48%. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,156 shares advanced and 2,170 declined.

Top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, ITC, NTPC, M&M, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries. Top losers in the market were Wipro, L&T, HCL Technologies, TCS, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Bank.