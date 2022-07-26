Swiggy delivery partners protest in Bengaluru over rate changes

Delivery employees of Swiggy have been protesting in several areas of Bengaluru in opposition to the company’s recent adjustments to per-kilometre pricing, a change in incentives, long-distance deliveries outside of their zone, and a drop in surge pay. Between July 21 and July 25, delivery executives signed out of several sites in Bengaluru.

‘The change in the rate card is unilateral. They are not bothered about what the workers feel. They don’t have a conversation with them regarding this change. Workers are working, but their grievances are not at all addressed promptly’, United Food Delivery Partners’ Union (UFDPU) president Vinay Sarathy said.

He further stated that the union supports the spontaneous protest by delivery personnel.

According to him, long-distance deliveries are also dispatched by delivery executives, who pay for their own return travel, and the remuneration per kilometre has been decreased from Rs 7 to Rs 5.

There have been protests in Yeshwantpur, New BEL Road, Indiranagar, Kammanhalli, and Ramamurthy Nagar, among other places.

Worker demands include a basic compensation of Rs. 35 for each order, benefits for waiting times, and on-time delivery. Additionally, they stated that the price per kilometre ought to be increased and that orders above 8 km should be paid at a rate of Rs 12/km, including the first and last mile.

Additionally, they have stated that fuel limits must be raised and that delivery personnel must be alerted prior to the imposition of fines and the blocking of IDs.