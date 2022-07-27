Dhanush unveils his first look from Telugu-Tamil bilingual film ‘Vaathi’ | See post

New Delhi: Actor Dhanush treated fans by unveiling his look from his Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Vaathi’/ ‘Sir’, on Wednesday. In the poster, Dhanush is seen studying some books in a library under a table light.

The film, which is written and directed by Venky Atluri, also stars Samyuktha Menon in the lead. Dhanush will be seen playing the role of a lecturer in ‘Vaathi’. ‘Dhanush will be seen as a lecturer in Sir. The film revolves around the education system and is simultaneously being made in Tamil and Telugu. Dhanush’s unflinching support on the sets is indeed unbelievable. GV Prakash’s music and Yuvraj’s cinematography are among the major highlights of the film’, Atluri said.

‘Vaathi’ is set to release in October. The film’s teaser will be out on Dhanush’s birthday, which falls on July 28. More details about the much-anticipated Telugu-Tamil bilingual will be announced shortly. S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas will be seen in supporting roles in the film.