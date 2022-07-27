Former Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa’s stay in Singapore extended.

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been granted an extension of 14 days in Singapore, according to two sources acquainted with the situation.

A short-term stay pass provided when Rajapaksa visited on a private visit two weeks ago has been extended, according to two separate sources with knowledge of the subject in Colombo and Singapore.

Rajapaksa can now stay in Singapore until August 11.

In Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority did not react to a request for confirmation on the extension of stay.

Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore on July 14, a day after departing his crisis-torn country via the Maldives and following a popular revolt that compelled him to step down as president.

The Singapore authorities stated at the time that he had not been granted refuge and was in the country on a private visit.