Jet Airways begins recruiting pilots for commercial operations; Read on…

After a lengthy hiatus, India’s defunct airline Jet Airways is set to resume commercial operations in September of this year. The airline ceased operations in April 2019 due to a severe financial crisis, but the situation is much better now, and they are actively recruiting new employees.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it will be hiring new pilots for Airbus’ A320 aircraft, Boeing’s 737NG and 737Max planes, as well as more back-office personnel. ‘Good things come to those that wait – Jet Airways will be flying again soon! Inviting pilots who are current and type-rated on the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737NG or MAX aircraft, to apply to join us in creating history as we prepare to relaunch India’s classiest airline,’ the airline tweeted.

Despite the fact that the hiring process has begun, Jet Airways currently has only one operational aircraft in its fleet – a B737NG. According to the Hindustan Times, they have also not placed any orders with Airbus or Boeing to bolster their fleet in advance of the September resumption of operations.

However, the company received an air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 20, and it is expected that a number of aircrafts will be added in the near future. Previously, Jet Airways ceased operations in 2019 after a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) claimed that they owed approximately 8,000 crore in unpaid bills. Finally, in October 2020, the situation was resolved.