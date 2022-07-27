Several trains to remain cancelled due to non-interlocking work: Full list

New Delhi: North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has announced cancellation of several trains. The authority announced that it is carrying out non-interlocking work between the Bhigwan and Washimbe stations on the Daund-Kurduwadi rail section of the Solapur division. So train traffic will be affected in this route.

The cancelled trains include those operating via these cities in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Full list of cancelled trains:

Train No. 16587, Yesvantpur-Bikaner rail service will remain cancelled on August 5 and August 7.

Train No. 16588, Bikaner-Yesvantpur rail service will remain cancelled on August 7 and August 9.

Services of train no. 82653, Yesvantpur-Jaipur rail will remain cancelled on August 4.

Train No. 82654, Jaipur-Yesvantpur train service will remain cancelled on August 8.

Train No. 14806, Barmer-Yeshwantpur, and Train No. 14805, Yashwantpur-Badmer will remain cancelled until further notice.