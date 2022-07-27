Sonia Gandhi to be questioned by ED for third time today in National Herald Case

Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party, will appear today for the third round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-backed Young Indian Private Ltd, which is the owner of the National Herald newspaper.

The party leader was questioned for about six hours yesterday (July 25), and the ED has requested that she attend for questioning once more tomorrow. Congress leaders and workers took to the streets on Tuesday in response to the ED summons.

Workers for the Congress staged ‘satyagraha’ around the nation to protest the alleged abuse of governmental agencies to control the opposition. After leading the protest march over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to party president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case yesterday (July 26), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior party figures were taken into custody.

Congress members protested ED questioning today by marching from the Gandhi statue on the grounds of the Parliament to Vijay Chowk. According to officials, Sonia Gandhi was asked to respond to nearly 30 questions about her work with the National Herald newspaper and the Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

The Congress leader was questioned at the ED office for about two and a half hours before officials took a 90-minute lunch break. Around seven o’clock, she was allowed to leave.