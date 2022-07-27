Strong 7.1 earthquake smashes the Philippines, killing at least 4 people

Four people were killed, several structures were damaged, and the city of Manila felt significant vibrations on Wednesday as a violent 7.1 magnitude earthquake slammed the northern Philippine island of Luzon.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos said during a news conference that three persons were killed: two in the province of Benguet, one in the province of Abra, and a fourth somewhere else. He claimed there were 60 injuries.

According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred about 11 km (six miles) southeast of the town of Dolores at a shallow depth of 10 km (six miles).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. posted on Facebook, ‘Despite the tragic reports regarding the earthquake’s damages, we are promising swift reaction to those in need and affected by this tragedy.’

Near the political base of the Marcos family, the earthquake occurred.

Strong aftershocks were anticipated, according to Renato Solidum, director of the state seismology department, who spoke to the DZRH radio station.