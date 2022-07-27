UP teacher fired after viral video of student massaging her

The teacher was suspended by the education department after a four-day-old video of a student massaging a government school teacher in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, went viral on social media.

The Pokhari Primary School teacher is seen in the viral video resting on a chair and asking a student to massage her arms while other students run around the classroom. The Basic Education Department of Bawan Block’s assistant teacher Urmila Singh has been charged with pushing students to do odd jobs rather than teaching them.

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) issued her suspension orders shortly after the video went viral. Hardoi Basic Education Officer BP Singh expressed his anger at the teacher’s actions by saying, ‘I have also received this video through social media. Prima facie, the teacher has been found guilty. Her suspension proceedings have been started.’

‘Departmental action will be taken against her after proper investigation,’ he said. The parents of the students in her class claimed that their kids had been complaining about how the teacher behaved. Although no official complaint had ever been made against her in the past, they claimed she was very hot-headed.

The parents claimed that the woman was only penalized after the video was widely spread on social media.