Bengal minister’s aide’s fourth Kolkata residence raided by ED

A day after recovering nearly Rs 27 crore in cash and gold, the Enforcement Directorate has made it to Arpita Mukherjee’s fourth residence, a close aide to Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.

Mukherjee has been holding up approval for the upkeep of the apartment at Chinar Park close to the airport in Kolkata for months. According to the building’s accountant, at least Rs 38,000 is due for maintenance.

Arpita Mukherjee’s name is on the lease for the apartment, which is on the fourth floor of an upscale building.

From Mukherjee’s other three properties, the financial investigation agency has so far seized Rs 50 crore in cash and gold. On July 23, the day after the agency discovered the first batch of cash, Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Mukherjee were taken into custody.

In addition to the cash and gold, the agency also discovered a diary, which it claimed held important insights to aid in the investigation.