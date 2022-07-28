Elephant statue disappears from Lucknow’s Ambedkar Park, case registered

An FIR was filed at the Gautam Palli police station in Lucknow following the theft of an elephant statue that had been placed at the 1090 Crossroads near Ambedkar Park.

According to the report, Mayawati developed the Ambedkar Park, which is home to a variety of elephant statues and has strict security measures in place.

To protect the elephant statues, security staff and CCTV cameras have been installed. While Niyaz Ahmed was on duty as security, the statue is said to have been stolen.

Police are looking for the stolen elephant statue, according to ADCP Central Zone Raghavendra Mishra, and a case has been filed. The thief will be arrested, he continued, and security inquiries and CCTV footage are both being examined.