Karnataka Government cancels Anniversary event due to murder of BJP youth leader

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, has cancelled events planned to celebrate his government’s one year in office on Thursday in the wake of the death of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada.

On Wednesday night at midnight, he suddenly called a press conference at his home and announced the cancellation of two events: a formal gathering at Vidhana Soudha and ‘Janotsava,’ a massive rally in Doddaballapur that BJP national president J P Nadda was supposed to attend.

The government has resolved to establish a specifically trained commando force in the state to combat terrorist and anti-national forces, the chief minister also declared. After speaking with officials, the specifics will be provided.

‘There is anger in our hearts following this killing. This incident within few months after Harsha’s (Bajarang Dal activists) murder in Shivamogga has pained me,’ Mr Bommai said.