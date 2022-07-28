Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to pay 4-day visit to India

New Delhi: President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will pay a four-day visit to India from August 1 to august 4, with an aim to further bolster bilateral ties. Solih is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that it will provide an opportunity to review the relations and take the cooperation forward. Besides his official engagements in New Delhi, President Solih will be holding a discussion with an Indian business delegation. He will also visit Mumbai and participate in business events there.

Bagchi said the Maldives is India’s key neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First policy. In recent years, the partnership has witnessed rapid growth in all areas of cooperation and the upcoming official visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the progress made in this wide-ranging partnership.