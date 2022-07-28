DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Jul 28, 2022, 05:08 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row on Thursday. The  strong buying interest in technology and financial stocks supported the upward rally of the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex surged 1,041 points or 1.87% to close at 56,858. NSE Nifty moved 288 points or 1.73% higher to settle at 16,930. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.84% and small-cap climbed 0.85%. All 15 sector gauges  compiled by the National Stock Exchange  settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was  positive as 1,910 shares advanced and  1,429 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance,  Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Wipro, TCS, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HCL Technologies and SBI Life.  The top losers in the market were  Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy’s, SpiceJet, ITC and Sun Pharma.

