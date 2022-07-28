To boost ‘One District, One Product’ initiative, UP government signs with Koo app.

The state’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Koo App on Wednesday in order to support Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative.

‘Association with Koo is aimed at promoting our ODOP products to a larger audience and drive conversations around ODOP in several regional languages,’ said Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME and Export Promotion, Uttar Pradesh, at the event.

Navneet Sehgal and Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO of Koo, exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding.

Aprameya Radhakrishna praised the state’s efforts to support local artisans, saying that the ODOP project had made UP a global leader in promoting local products. By bringing their trade and spreading awareness of it in different languages to the rest of India, Koo is happy to aid local artists.