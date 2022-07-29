A ham roll that caused a British guy to fart nonstop for five years

Could you ever imagine that a delicacy like a ham roll could cause someone to feel so humiliated that they would sue a restaurant for it?

According to reports, a guy from the UK sued a food vendor for the shame he endured over the years after eating their ‘Ham Roll’ because he was unable to stop farting even in front of others.

The after-effects of eating the Ham Roll

Tyrone Prades, 46, is said to have had his life completely flipped upside down after purchasing a ham roll at a holiday market in Birmingham in December 2017. Tyrone has had diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever ever since he ate the roll. Additionally, Tyrone was diagnosed with salmonella and had to spend the next five days bedridden.

He eventually recovered from this terrible attack of diarrhoea, but his stomach continued to grumble. The individual had uncontrollable, constant flatulence all day, which caused him to fart in front of others. Due to this problem, he endured great discomfort and humiliation and was unable to even get any sleep.

The life-changing ham

According to Irish Mirror, which covered the unusual story, Tyrone has filed a lawsuit against the food vendor in the UK High Court for £200,000, or more than INR 1 crore. According to a statement made by his attorney Robert Parkin,’The claimant’s stomach continues to churn often to the point that his sleep can become disturbed.’ Robert further revealed that other individuals besides Tyrone have also become ill after eating something from the same stall.

The action

In response to his petition, Public Health England (PHE) launched an investigation into the incident and directed the vendor to close and thoroughly clean its surroundings. The food stall in question that served the Ham Roll belonged to a company called Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd., which admitted that the authorities discovered Escherichia coli or E. coli on a knife, however, it was not Salmonella as claimed and so their lawyer has pleaded for no compensation to the suffered man.