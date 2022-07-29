Forging identities is a crime; Couple arrested for faking identities for decades

In a strange but intriguing case, a couple in the United States has been arrested for identity theft and conspiring against the government. According to reports, Walter Glenn Primrose, a defence contractor, and his wife Gwynn Darle Morrison lived under false identities stolen from dead babies for decades. Prosecutors investigating the case stated that the couple was born in 1955 in Texas and attended high school together. Furthermore, they attended the same university and married in 1980.

However, for unknown reasons, the couple assumed the identities of Bobby Fort and Julie Montague, two babies who had died years before and were buried in nearby cemeteries, in 1987. Prosecutors revealed in their indictment that Glenn Primrose was issued a total of five US passports under the alias of Bobby Fort, while his wife, Gwynn Morrison, had three US passports in her name under the alias of Julie Montague, the deceased baby.

What makes the arrest particularly intriguing is that a photograph was recovered from the couple’s home in which they can be seen dressed in KGB uniforms, the former Soviet spy agency. Meanwhile, some sources have told prosecutors that Morisson briefly lived in Romania when it was a Soviet bloc country. Walter has also previously served in the Coast Guard as an avionics electrical technician. As a result, prosecutors believe that the couple should not be granted bail because they could flee the country using their ‘espionage’ skills.

The couple lived in a Honolulu suburb of Hawaii, according to the FBI. They lived in a two-bedroom bungalow while renting out a neighbouring house to a member of the military. The couple was mostly kept to themselves and friendly, according to the neighbours. They were both, however, ‘a little nerdy’. Meanwhile, Megan Kau, the couple’s lawyer, maintains that her clients are not spies.