Man in UP divorces wife for supporting PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

According to the police, a woman in the Uttar Pradesh district of Moradabad received triple talaq from her husband for supporting Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the police, a woman claimed that she had been subject to atrocities by her husband and her in-laws as a result of her support for Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi.

Police have started an investigation even though the victim had already filed a FIR on March 3. India Today has a copy of the FIR that was filed in the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Kotwali police station in Moradabad (IPC).

The woman claimed that after performing triple talaq, her husband asked her to leave the house. The victim, identified as Shana Iram, claimed to have wed Mohammed Nadeem, a resident of Peerzada in Moradabad, in December 2019.