Mollywood actor Sarath Chandran found dead

Kochi: Mollywood actor Sarath Chandran (37), who rose to fame through Lijo Jose Pellissery movie ‘Angamaly Diaries’, was found dead on Friday. The details regarding the cause of his death have not been revealed so far.

Actor Antony Varghese shared images of Sarath Chandran from Angamaly Diaries on social media and wrote, ‘RIP Brother’. Several fans took to the comment section to express shock and grief. The comment section of Antony Varghese’s post is flooded with broken heart emojis.

Sarath, who is a Kochi resident, had worked as a dubbing artist in films before debuting as an actor with the movie ‘Aneesya’. He had also reportedly worked in the IT industry. Sarath then featured in several films including Koode, and Oru Mexican Aparatha among others. Sarath is survived by his parents Chandran who hails from Piravom and his wife Leela. Shyam Chandran is his brother.