Read to know the health benefits of Mango

Mangoes are a joy for people of all ages. This luscious, delectable fruit is unquestionably the greatest present of the summer. Mangoes are a great source of vitamins, minerals and also a fantastic source of copper, potassium, magnesium, the vitamins A, B, C, E, and K. There are several health advantages of mangoes.

Lower risk of cancer: Lupeol, a group of chemical compounds found in mangoes, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities. According to research, lupeol promotes apoptosis, which contributes to the battle against prostate cancer.

Antioxidant-rich: Polyphenols are widely present in mangoes. It is an antioxidant that comes from plants. The body needs polyphenols because they shield our cells from free radicals that may otherwise harm them.

Improves eye health: Since they are rich in vitamin A and flavonoids like beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, and beta-cryptoxanthin, Alphonso mangoes are great for the eyes. Mangoes contain 765 milligrams or 25% of the daily level of vitamin A, which is essential and advised for our bodies. These substances are also necessary for eyesight.

Mango helps alkalise the body: Organic mangoes are rich in tartaric acid, malic acid, and traces of citric acid, which primarily aid in maintaining the body’s alkali reserve.