Bombay HC asks WFI withhold results after Sharad Pawar-led committee’s dissolution challenged

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was directed by the Bombay High Court on Friday to keep the election results of the new committee a secret until the next hearing date, which is on August 23.

The Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA) filed a petition challenging the ‘sudden dissolution’ of its elected committee led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar. The division bench of Justices SV Gangapurwala and SM Modak granted WFI time to file its response to the petition.

For the past 40 years, Pawar has served as the organization’s leader. It is rumoured that Ramdas Tadas, a BJP member from Wardha, may win this Sunday’s polls with no opposition. On July 31, even other office holders are expected to be chosen without opposition.

The WFI is the highest authority in Indian wrestling. With reference to the participation of the athletes who are enrolled with MSWA for participation in the national and international wrestling matches, MSWA is explicitly affiliated to WFI.

According to the MSWA appeal submitted by lawyers Sanjeev Kadam, Akshay Kapadia and Tushar Pawar, WFI issued a circular on June 13, 2022, instructing members of the executive committee to meet on June 30. Three particular agendas were mentioned for the meeting, and the fourth was a generic agenda that needed the chair’s approval to be considered.