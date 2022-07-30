CWG 2022 : Australia leads the Commonwealth Games after day one with 8 gold medals

On day one of the 2022 Games, there was plenty of sporting action to celebrate, with medals won in Triathlon, Cycling, Artistic Gymnastics, and Swimming. The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham got off to a flying start with one of the most spectacular opening ceremonies in recent memory. A slew of celebrities with ties to the city wowed the 30,000-strong crowd at Alexander Stadium. Onlookers were swept off their feet by a cultural spectacle highlighting the host city’s glorified history.

The 12-day sporting extravaganza, which will feature athletes from 71 countries, will feature some spectacular displays of athletic prowess. The Indian team is hoping for a strong overall performance. The national team won 66 medals at the most recent CWG in Gold Coast, Australia. The unit will draw inspiration from the 2010 Commonwealth Games, which were held in New Delhi and saw India win 101 medals.