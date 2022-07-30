Indians can travel visa-free to these foreign destinations

India has earned the 87th spot in the category of the world’s powerful passports, according to Henley Passport Index’s most recent rankings. 60 nations are easily accessible with an Indian passport. Access to a vacation destination without a visa is not only hassle-free but also time and money-saving.

You must look at this list of 5 incredible spots if you are seeking travel destinations without visa hassles:

1. Nepal

The hilly region that borders the Indian states has a diverse natural environment and a long cultural history. Indian citizens who want to go to Nepal do not need a passport. However, the following documentation is required: a valid Indian passport or electoral ID card for adults. The birth certificate and school ID are required for children under the age of 12, although a school or college ID will do for those under the age of 18.

2. Bhutan

Bhutan, a tiny landlocked country, has sovereignty over numerous important Himalayan mountain routes. A valid Indian passport with a minimum 6-month validity period or an Election Commission of India-issued voter identity card must be carried by Indian citizens when travelling.

3. Myanmar

Ancient Pyu cities, as well as a rich cultural history, are found in Myanmar. Indian people who possess valid passports may apply online for visas to Myanmar. Only 28 days are allowed for an Indian national with a tourist visa to remain in Myanmar.

4. Thailand

Thailand is a shoppers’ paradise. Thailand is a popular destination for tourists because of its immaculate beaches and verdant terrain. Indian nationals are eligible for the visa-on-arrival programme and may enter Thailand. You are only permitted to remain for 14 days under this plan.

5. Indonesia

Indonesia is a top tourist destination thanks to its breathtaking sights. In this lovely nation, visitors from India do not need a visa for stays up to 30 days. Upon arrival, you must have a passport that is valid for at least six months in India. Fill out the Indonesia visa application form and attach your travel documentation (return or outgoing ticket).