Packs of tobacco products now carry ‘new health warnings’; Centre

On Monday, the Union government notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by amending the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labeling) Rules, 2008. The new rules will go into effect on December 1st of this year.

‘The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by amending the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 vide GSR 592 (E) dated 21st July, 2022 ‘The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2022′. The amended Rules will take effect on December 1, 2022,’ the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

Tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1 will display images with the textual health warning ‘TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH,’ and those manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2023, will display images with the textual Health Warning ‘TOBACCO USERS DIE YOUNGER.’

Any person directly or indirectly involved in the manufacture, production, supply, importation, or distribution of cigarettes or tobacco products will ensure that all tobacco product packages contain the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed. According to the statement, violating the aforementioned provision is an offence punishable by imprisonment or fine under Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003.

‘The existing specified health warning, as per government data. – notified vide GSR 458(E) dated July 21, 2020, will continue until November 30, 2022,’ the statement added.