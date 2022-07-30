This state to receive Vande Bharat train

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways will soon operate a Vande Bharat train from Telangana. The national transporter informed that the train is being built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The trial run of the train will begin in mid-August.

At present, the national transporter operate 2 Vande Bharat trains. The trains are running between Delhi – Katra and Delhi – Varanasi route. The Vande Bharat trains are being prepared to replace Shatabdi trains. According to the railways, 75 Vande Bharat trains will begin running on the rails by August 15, 2023.