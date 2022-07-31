26-year-old Manisha becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman DSP

Manisha Ropeta has made history as the first member of Pakistan’s minority Hindu community to hold the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police. The 26-year-old is one of the few female officials in senior positions in the Sindh Police and she has already turned many heads. She is now well-known in Pakistan in a field that is largely male-dominated.

Ropeta is from a middle-class family in the inner Sindh provincial town of Jacobabad. According to her, women are the most downtrodden group in the nation and the main target of numerous atrocities.

Last year, the senior officer passed the test administered by the Sindh Public Service Commission. She came in at number 16 out of 152 qualified applicants. She is under training and will be sent to Lyari as the DSP. She believes that becoming a senior police officer actually offers women power and influence.

‘I want to lead a feminisation drive and encourage gender equality in the police force. I myself have always been very inspired and attracted to the police work’, the DSP said.

Although she acknowledges that holding a senior position in the Sindh Police and receiving on-the-job training in a location like Lyari are challenging, her coworkers, supervisors and juniors treat her with respect for her opinions and dedication.

Three of her other sisters are medical professionals. She also has a younger brother who is pursuing a career in medicine. Ropeta was just 16 years old when her father passed away. She and her siblings were thereafter raised by their mother.

She recalls that when she enlisted in the forces, her hometown didn’t really encourage her. Some even predicted that she wouldn’t endure long. She has, however, disproven their claims.