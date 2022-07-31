CM Bommai criticised by Kumaraswamy for recent killings in Karnataka

Days after a young BJP activist was killed in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada, a 23-year-old man was hacked to death on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday condemned the spate of killings and claimed that the government has ‘destroyed’ the state, which is a ‘garden of peace.’

The former chief minister made the following comments in a string of tweets addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai: ‘An incompetent, helpless @BJP4Karnataka government that is unable to protect not only the people of the country but also its workers, the Praveen Nettaru murder case has been handed over to the NIA for investigation. However, the NIA is reluctant to investigate all the killings on the coast! Why?’

‘The government has information about every murder along the coast. It is also known that those murders are happening. However, the ‘double engine government’ is playing a double game. The @bjp party which claims to be the biggest political party in the world is too weak to guarantee the lives of the youth who brought it to power,’ he added.

Bommai was further questioned by Kumaraswamy about his ‘peace of mind’ actions. ‘What was the message given to the people in Mangalore by the brave Chief Minister @BSBommai who handed over Praveen’s murder case to NIA investigation? Did the words ‘keep the peace’ come to their tongues at least once? Didn’t come!! Did you take action for peace of mind? Not even that. They added more ghee to the violence,’ he tweeted.