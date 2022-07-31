Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is the full list of Indian medal winners

London: India has till now won 5 medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 held at Birmingham. The Team India won 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal. All the medals came in the weightlifting event.

Here’s a full list of Indian medal winners from CWG 2022 so far:-

Sanket Mahadev Sargar – Silver medal in men’s 55 kg weightlifting. The Indian weightlifter lifted a total of 241kg to win the silver medal. He was the first medal winner of the country in the grand event.

Gururaja Poojary – Bronze medal in men’s 61 kg weightlifting. Poojary bagged the second medal for India. He lifted a total of 269kg.

Mirabai Chanu – Gold medal- The Indian women weightlifter bagged the first gold medal for the country in the women’s 49 mkg category. The Olympic silver medallist set a new event record by lifting a total of 201kg. She lifted 88kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk to win the gold.

Bidyarani Devi – Silver medal- The women weightlifter won the second silver medal in women’s 55kg category. She lifted a total of 202kg. The Indian lifter lifted 86kg in snatch and 116kg in the clean and jerk round.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga – GOLD medal- The Indian weightlifter bagged the second gold for the country in the men’s 67kg category by lifting a total of 300kg. He lifted 140 kg lift in the snatch category and 160 kg in the Clean and Jerk category. This is a new Commonwealth Games record.