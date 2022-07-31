Craving onion pakora? Here’s a quick, easy recipe for you

During the monsoon season, it frequently drizzles as we begin our day. It goes without saying that we long for tea and crunchy, hot onion pakoras. Everyone enjoys tea and pakora together, especially in the monsoon season. We have a simple recipe if you also wish to eat onion pakoras throughout the rainy season. You can make delicious pakoras quickly with this recipe.

Ingredients:

Besan – one and a half cup, Rice flour – 1/4 cup, Onion – 3 to 4, Green chillies chopped – 3 to 4, Cumin Powder – 1/4 tsp, Red chilli powder – 1 tsp, Turmeric – 1/4 tsp, Ginger paste – 1 tsp, Coriander leaves – 2 tbsp, Ajwain – 1/4 tsp, Curry leaves – 8-10, Oil, Salt – as per taste.

Methods:

Peel the onions and cut them into thin slices. To make frying easier, be sure to chop them into uniform thickness.

After that, cut the green coriander and chillies.

Now place chopped onions in a large mixing basin. Mix thoroughly after adding the chopped green chillies, green coriander, Ajwain, turmeric, ginger paste, and salt.

Add besan and rice flour and stir after thoroughly combining the onion with all the spices. Remember that the onion already has moisture, so just use water when necessary.

Add oil to a pan and heat it at a medium temperature. Make pakoras out of the onion mixture in your preferred size and drop them into the heated oil.

Prepare as many onion pakoras as you can and place them in the pan. The pakoras should be fried in medium heat till they turn golden.

Your onion pakoras are ready!