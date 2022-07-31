Indian Railways cancels 150 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 150 trains scheduled to operate today. It also partially cancelled 45 trains, rescheduled 6 trains and diverted 26 trains. The changes were announced due to operational and maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Kanpur Central, Ramnagar, Bikaner, Pathankot, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara and Koderma.

Indian Railways have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. The national transporter urged passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

List of cancelled trains on July 31:

01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03371 , 03372 , 03502 , 03505 , 03506 , 03549 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04704 , 05169 , 05170 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 06407 , 06408 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11027 , 11421 , 11422 , 12169 , 12170 , 12929 , 12930 , 14235 , 14236 , 15053 , 15054 , 15083 , 16502 , 17267 , 17268 , 19016 , 19035 , 19036 , 22929 , 22930 , 22959 , 22960 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement