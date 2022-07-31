More than 5 crore Income Tax Return filed till Saturday

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department updated that more than 5 crore Income Tax Returns (ITR) have been filed until late Saturday evening. The deadline to submit ITR is on Sunday, July 31. The department issued a public message on its microblogging website urging the asking taxpayers, largely individuals and salaried class, to file their returns within the due date of July 31.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) instructed all Aaykar Seva Kendras (ASKs) or Income Tax help centres across the country to remain open on Sunday. CBDT asked ASKs to open additional counters to facilitate filing of tax returns by the taxpayers.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 34 lucky participants win 1000,000 UAE dirhams

As per the data released by CBDT, around 4.05 crore ITRs were filed till July 28 and among this the number of returns verified/validated by taxpayers stood at 3.09 crore. 2.80 crore ITRs were processable among these and around 2.41 crore or 86% were processed.