Nepal faces 5.5-magnitude earthquake, areas of Bihar felt shaken

Fear gripped Bihar residents as a mild earthquake jolted Nepal; tremors from the earthquake were felt in several areas of the state’s North region on Sunday morning, according to persons with knowledge of the situation.

The National Centre for Seismology reports that at 7.58 am local time, an earthquake with a Ritcher scale magnitude of 5.5 rocked Nepal’s Dhitung, which is located 147 kilometres to the east-southeast of Kathmandu. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Around 8 am, tremors were reportedly felt by locals in Darbhanga, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Sitamarhi, Samastpur, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, and Araria. People fled their homes in a panic shortly after the tremors.

‘While reading the newspaper I felt the floor trembling around 8am. Then I looked upwards and saw bulb and other things were also shaking. I went out with my family members. The quakes were felt only for a few seconds,’ according to Kishanganj resident Deepak Kumar.