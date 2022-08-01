Country extends state of emergency

Naypyidaw: The military government in Myanmar has extended the state of emergency by 6 months. The state of emergency will be in force in the country till February 2023. This was announced by military government General Min Aung Hlaing. The state of emergency in Myanmar was first declared in February 2021.

The military government said that elections will be held only when the country was ‘stable and peaceful’. General Min Aung Hlaing informed that the Union Election Commission in the country will be reconstituted soon.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian Rupee ends higher against US dollar

The Myanmar military deposed the elected government headed by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi February last year accusing of mismanagement and fraud in the elections . National League for Democracy (NLD) led by Aung San Suu Kyi gained massive majority in the national elections.