Five bizarre and amusing facts about the eccentric genius Nikola Tesla

Names like Newton, Einstein, and Galileo are frequently invoked while discussing scientists. Because of their indispensable contributions to science, these scientists are among the most well-known figures in the field. But did you know that Albert Einstein himself once referred to a scientist as the ‘smartest man alive’? Even the uncrowned king of science was astonished by Nikola Tesla’s brilliance.

Here are some fascinating details about Nikola Tesla, who developed the Tesla coil and the technology that powers contemporary smartphones.

1. During a lightning storm, Nikola Tesla was born.

It’s rather appropriate that Tesla, a man whose studies focused on electricity, was born during a storm of lightning. Tesla was born at 1:00 a.m. He was born around midnight between July 9 and July 10, 1856 in the Austrian empire. Legend has it that the midwife who was assisting Tesla’s mother openly declared that the lightning was a bad omen and that Tesla would be child of darkness. On this, his mother said, ‘No, he will be child of the light’

2. Tesla worked for Thomas Edison, and later became his competitor

A prolific American inventor, Thomas Edison. Nikola Tesla worked as Thomas Edison’s assistant after immigrating to the US. He later left though to work on his own project. Tesla used alternating current whereas Edison used direct current. This placed them both on opposing sides of the ‘current war.’

Despite being rivals, they weren’t at odds. Mutual regard existed. Tesla once led the audience in giving Edison a standing ovation when Edison attended one of his speeches.

While Tesla’s laboratory was on fire in order for Tesla to continue his work, Edison set up a lab.

3. Tesla developed the idea for smartphone technology

Tesla was an innovator. When seeking funding, he once presented JP Morgan with a proposal that required encrypting messages and broadcasting each one on a certain frequency so that it could be picked up by a handheld device. The concept had a crucial role in later research to create cellphones.

4. Tesla scared Mark Twain

Nearby residents frequently claimed that Tesla had a ‘earthquake machine’ that could shake the entire street. Actually, the device was a high-frequency oscillator. Famous author Mark Twain was allegedly brought by Tesla to his laboratory and made to stand on a platform that was attached to the oscillator.

Mark Twain experienced intestinal issues. Twain was so terrified by the platform’s trembling that he jumped off of it and ran for the restroom.

5. Tesla hated pearls.

Tesla was regarded as a brilliant eccentric. For some reason, he detested pearls. He had such intense hatred for pearl-wearing women that he would not converse with them. One day, his secretary arrived at the lab wearing pearls. Tesla sent her on her way.