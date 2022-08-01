Indian Railways announce MEMU unreserved special trains connecting these cities

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways announced MEMU unreserved special trains connecting Buxar in Bihar and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The service will begin from August 1 until further orders.

Train No. 03649 Buxar – Banaras MEMU Unreserved Special Passenger train will depart from Buxar at 06.20 am and reach Varanasi at 10.00 am. Train No. 03650 Banaras – Buxar MEMU MEMU Unreserved Special Passenger train will depart from Varanasi at 18.05 pm and will reach Buxar at 23.05 pm. The train will stop at Chausa, Barakala, Gahmar, Karhiya , Bhadaura , Usia Khas, Dildar Nagar, Darauli, Zamania, Dhina, Sakaldiha, Kuchaman, Vyasnagar, Kashi.