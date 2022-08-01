Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth day in a row. The gains in automobile and energy shares supported the upward rally of the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex jumped 545 points or 0.95% to close at 58,116. NSE Nifty moved 182 points or 1.06% higher to settle at 17,340. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.67% and small-cap climbed 1.80%. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,299 shares advanced and 1,161.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold settles lower

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, M&M, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, PowerGrid, NTPC, Airtel, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, ITC, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), SBI and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, Asian Paints and TCS.