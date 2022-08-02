A study suggests that cognitive impairment and COVID-associated loss of smell may be related.

One of the primary signs that has served as a coronavirus (COVID-19) indicator since the beginning is the loss of scent. In late 2019, when the deadly virus was first discovered, no one was aware of its symptoms. The early signs of Covid at the time were probably loss of taste and smell.

In addition, it was thought that losing one’s sense of smell was an indication of dementia. Researchers are currently examining whether cognitive decline and loss of smell are related to COVID.

Preliminary findings of a study which was presented on Sunday (July 31) at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego suggest that there may be a link between Covid-related loss of smell might be linked to cognitive impairment.

Certain Covid patients afterwards experience cognitive impairment, according to some research. However, the experts have stated that additional research is required to reach a solid conclusion regarding whether or not cognitive deterioration caused by Covid-related loss of smell can be linked.

According to a recent study, roughly 5% of patients with verified instances of Covid are thought to have experienced a permanent loss of taste or smell. Such situations may add to the difficulty of extended Covid.

The loss of scent during COVID may now be a stronger predictor of cognitive impairment, according to the recent study by researchers in Argentina. Notably, the study hasn’t appeared in a journal that has undergone peer review.

‘Our data strongly imply that persons over 60 years of age are more prone to cognitive impairment post-Covid if they had a smell dysfunction, regardless of the severity of the Covid,’ stated Gabriela Gonzalez-Aleman, a co-author of the study.

It’s too soon to say whether the cognitive damage is permanent, noted Gabriela, a professor at Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina in Buenos Aires.