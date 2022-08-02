ED raids National Herald HQ after questioning Rahul and Sonia Gandhi

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at the National Herald’s official facilities after questioning Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. ED raids are taking place on Herald House’s fourth level. The National Herald’s publication office is located here. Around 10 a.m. this morning, ED officials entered the building and are still there.

Regarding the alleged money laundering case involving the National Herald, ED raids are currently taking place at several sites in Delhi. In a money laundering investigation, the ED is conducting raids at 12 sites, including the Delhi office of the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper. The investigation agency may conduct raids at various locations in Kolkata.

Sonia Gandhi, the president of the Congress, was questioned by the ED last Monday (July 27) for the third time about the money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper. The claim of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper, is the subject of the questioning.

The ED had already questioned Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge, two leaders of the Congress. In this case, the ED also questioned Rahul Gandhi in June during sessions that lasted more than 50 hours over five days.