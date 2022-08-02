Grain ship on track as Russia accuses US of direct involvement in Ukraine war

On Tuesday, Russia claimed that the United States was directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, despite the fact that the first ship to transport Ukrainian grain to international markets following Moscow’s invasion successfully made it to Lebanon.

According to Russia, it was responding to remarks made by Vadym Skibitsky, the deputy head of military intelligence in Ukraine.

about how Kyiv utilised long-range HIMAR rocket launch systems supplied by the United States based on what he called superior satellite imagery and real-time data

Although U.S. officials, according to Skibitsky, were not directly providing targeting information, there was consultation between U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence officials prior to strikes, and Washington effectively had a veto over intended targets.

Despite repeated claims that Washington was restricting its involvement in the conflict to providing arms because it did not want a direct confrontation with Moscow, the Russian defence ministry, led by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, claimed that the interview showed Washington was directly involved.