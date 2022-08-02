India Meteorological Department releases its forecast of Monsoon

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that India will receive normal monsoon rains in August-September. IMD predicted ‘below normal’ rainfall over parts of east and northeast regions in the next two months and normal’ to ‘above normal’ rainfall over the most parts of south, west, central and northwest regions. As per the national weather agency, rainfall over the country as a whole during the August-September period is most likely to be normal, that is, 94 to 106 percent of Long Period Average.

IMD has predicted fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy heavy rainfall over Telangana during the next 4 days. It has predicted similar rainfall conditions over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 5. A similar weather forecast is predicted for Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Kerala from August 2-5.