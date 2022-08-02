IRCTC announces ‘Bodhgaya Circuit’ tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced ‘Bodhgaya Circuit’ tour package. The tour package is announced under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiatives.

The 5 days and 4 nights tour package will cover Rajgir, Bodh Gaya, and Nalanda in Bihar. The journey will start from Howrah in West Bengal from every Friday. Passengers can board a train from Howrah, Bandel Jn, Barddhaman, Bolpur Santiniketan, Sainthia Jn. , Rampur Hat, Pakur, Sahibganj jn., Jamalpur, Kiul. Passengers can deboard at Kiul, Asansol, Barddhaman, and Howrah.

Also Read: Indian Railways adds extra coaches in two pairs of trains: Full list

IRCTC will provide travel insurance, a vehicle for transfers and sightseeing and hotel accommodation for a night’s stay, breakfast and dinner. The package will cost Rs. 13,270 per person for double occupancy. The travel cost for three people will be Rs 11,100 per person. The travel cost for four people will be Rs.12,050 per person and the travel cost for six people will be Rs.10,600. For children between the age of 5 and 11 years, the cost will be Rs.6,500.

Passengers can book the tickets online, at www.irctctourism.com. IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.