Low sex drive and erectile dysfunction are symptoms of ‘Long Covid’, reveals study

We are still in the fight against covid 19. People after recovering from Covid-19 experience various health problems. These problems are commonly called as ‘Long Covid’. Long covid is a group of physical and mental problems that continue to affect people who were recovered from Covid-19 infection.

Now at study found that low sex drive, erectile dysfunction and hair loss are also the symptoms of ‘Long Covid’. A study published in the Journal Nature Medicine has revealed this. The study found 62 symptoms associated with Long Covid.

Also Read: Things that must always be avoided in bed, and during sex

The researchers analysed electronic primary care records from more than 450,000 people in England with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19and 1.9 million people with no prior history of Covid, from January 2020 to April 2021. They matched both groups very closely in terms of their demographic, social and clinical characteristics. The team found that people who had been diagnosed with COVID were significantly more likely to report 62 symptoms, only 20 of which are included in the World Health Organisation’s clinical case definition for long Covid.

The symptoms are loss of smell, shortness of breath, fatigue, hair loss, decreased libido, erectile dysfunction, chest pain, fever, bowel movements and swelling of the limbs.

The research team found that prolonged Covid symptoms affect women more severely than men. The study suggests that females, younger people, or belonging to a black, mixed or other ethnic group are at greater risk of developing long Covid. People from low socioeconomic backgrounds, smokers, people who are overweight or obese, as well as the presence of a wide range of health conditions also reported persistent symptoms.