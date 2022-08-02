Moscow issues warning over Pelosi’s ‘provocative’ visit to Taiwan

On Tuesday, the Kremlin issued a warning to the US, saying that Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, would likely visit Taiwan, putting the US in direct conflict with China and escalating regional tensions.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, ‘We cannot tell for sure right now whether she will or will not go there, but everything about her tour and the potential visit to Taiwan is simply provocative.’

Pelosi has received numerous warnings from China not to visit Taiwan, which it claims as its own. Beijing claims a visit by Pelosi would go against the one-China tenet that Washington has committed to uphold.