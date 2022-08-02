NASA has released a stunning photograph of Mars that shows the red planet’s ‘blue’ area.

The image of a crimson wasteland is what comes to our mind when we think about Mars. Red is almost universally connected to Mars. It makes sense because the planet’s red colour may be seen in the night sky with unaided eyes. We are certain to reject a claim that Mars is blue nearly immediately.

However, NASA, the organisation that operates several rovers on Mars and an orbiter around it, has now made public several photographs in which the surface of the planet can be seen to have vivid blue streaks. The image was taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbitter (MRO), which means that it covers a vast region of the martian surface. Each pixel in this image is equal to 25 feet on martian surface.

Beautiful blue stripes can be seen on the martian surface. Gamboa Crater is the name of the martian area that may be seen in these pictures. It is situated in the planet’s northern hemisphere.

What makes the red planet so blue, then?

The way this image was edited holds the key to the solution. This is referred to as a ‘false colour.’ Due to tiny differences in the frequency of the reflected light, the blue area is actually as red as the planet, but yet appears blue. In reality, the area is NOT blue.

So, is it solely a means of improving the beauty of an image? No.

Geologic features can be found in the areas with blue streaks. When an analyst studies this image it will be helpful for him or her to quickly know where are these geologic structures located. This may help us to understand martian geology in greater detail.