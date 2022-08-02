Ship carrying grain from Ukraine leaves Odesa port, brings ray of hope for Ukraine

In accordance with a safe passage agreement seen as a glimmer of hope in a worsening global food crisis, the first ship to carry Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine five months ago departed the port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday.

The sailing was made possible thanks to an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to export grains and fertiliser that was mediated by Turkey and the UN last month. This was a rare diplomatic success in a conflict that has devolved into a protracted war of attrition.

After passing through Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait, which connects the Mediterranean to the Black Sea and is dominated by Russia’s navy, the ship Razoni, which is registered in Sierra Leone, will proceed to the port of Tripoli in Lebanon. 26,527 tonnes of corn are onboard.

However, there are still challenges to be resolved before millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain leave its Black Sea ports. For example, sea mines must be cleared, and a framework must be put in place for ships to enter the conflict zone and pick up cargo in a secure manner.

The United Nations has warned of the possibility of numerous famines this year as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, referred to the shipment as ‘the first positive signal that there is a chance to stop the development of a world food crisis’ in a nighttime video address.

Ukraine, regarded as Europe’s breadbasket, plans to export 20 million tonnes of grain in silos and 40 million tonnes from the harvest now under way, initially from Odesa and adjacent Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk, to help clear the silos for the new crop.